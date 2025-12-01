<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>is scheduled to visit his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s residence on December 2, in an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce following months of power tussle within the ruling Congress in the State.</p><p>This comes days after Shivakumar visited Siddaramaiah’s residence for a similar breakfast meeting. </p>.<p>Following the initial meeting held as per the directive of the Congress high command, both leaders had publicly stated that “there won’t be any confusion” going forward. </p><p>“<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-differences-no-confusion-siddaramaiah-d-k-shivakumars-power-tussle-hits-pause-after-breakfast-meet-3814097">The high command asked us to settle the confusion. From tomorrow, there won’t be any confusion</a>,” Siddaramaiah said on Saturday after holding talks with Shivakumar.</p><p>On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the party high command. The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah’s continuation as the Chief Minister for time being, especially ahead of the Winter Session of the legislature scheduled to start on December 8.</p>.<p>“As told by the Chief Minister on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar’s residence for breakfast tomorrow,” official sources said on Monday, reported news agency PTI. </p><p>The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in Chief Minister in the State after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs</em>)</p>