Breakfast meeting 2.0: CM Siddaramaiah to visit Deputy CM Shivakumar’s residence tomorrow

This is being seen as an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce following months of power tussle within the ruling Congress in Karnataka
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 06:03 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 06:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

