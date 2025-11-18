<p>Bengaluru: A festive atmosphere marks the start of the five-day Kadlekai Parishe in Basavanagudi.</p>.<p>Groundnut sellers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu arrived in large numbers to display their best harvests as the fair began on Monday.</p>.<p>Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, after inaugurating the Parishe, said, “This year, we are expecting more footfall. The entire Basavanagudi area will be lit up, including NR Colony, DVG Road and Ramakrishna Ashrama Road.”</p>.Kadlekai Parishe begins today in Basavanagudi .<p>He said the flower decoration at the Sri Doddaganesha Temple was on a larger scale for the first time. The fair is free for vendors and will go plastic-free this year, the minister added.</p>.<p>BMS College, Youth for Seva, Hasirudala and other non-profit organisations are supporting the initiative.</p>.<p>A volunteer said, “We are collecting plastic bags from everyone and giving them a cloth bag in return for Rs 2.”</p>.<p>Lakshmi Rao, visiting from California, said, “Kadlekai Parishe in Basavanagudi ushers in a sense of nostalgia. I cannot wait to buy groundnuts for my family.”</p>.<p>Prema, a resident who has attended the fair for 45 years, said, “The Parishe basically house-arrests us because of the traffic block and clogged roads, but we still love this time of the year. The Parishe and the temple give us a sense of belonging.”</p>.<p>Vendors were excited to return and looked forward to brisk business.</p>.<p>Ravi Raj, a groundnut seller, said, “We have invested over Rs 2 lakh and brought groundnuts from different states. We are happy with the arrangements.”</p>.<p><strong>Additional facilities</strong></p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has deployed two ambulances, two doctors and a staff nurse for health emergencies. Drinking water points are available for vendors and visitors.</p>.<p>Bengaluru City Police has assigned 865 law and order personnel to ensure safety. “Women and children’s safety are our top priority. The area has been divided into zones and officers, allotted to each zone, will make sure there are no mishaps,” said an officer.</p>.<p><strong>Traffic diversions</strong></p>.<p>Over 100 traffic police officers are working in three shifts to manage diversions on Ramakrishna Ashrama Road, Narayanaswamy Road, Seetharamaiah Road and 50ft Hanumanthanagar Road. Parking is available at National College Ground, APS College Ground, Sai Ranga Ground and Kohinoor Ground.</p>