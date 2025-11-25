<p>Bengaluru: In a significant upgrade to its urban security infrastructure, the Bengaluru city police, under the Safe City project, has deployed 50 high-tech 'safety islands' across key locations.</p>.<p>These blue, telephone booth-like structures serve as an immediate lifeline for women and persons in distress, offering instant, hands-free connection to the police command centre.</p>.<p>Launched on June 30 last year, the initiative has already demonstrated its effectiveness. The Command-and-Control Centre has responded to 188 distress calls, including 62 cases related to mobile theft, indicating rapid adoption by the public.</p>.<p>The safety islands are strategically installed at 50 high-footfall and high-risk zones, and their locations are now available on Google Maps. They operate even without a mobile network or device, requiring only the press of an SOS button to activate a direct audio link to the police.</p>.Bengaluru: Relief for land losers as BDA moves to start allotment in Karanth Layout.<p><strong>Tech-backed surveillance</strong></p>.<p>The booths are equipped with advanced surveillance and communication technology to ensure rapid, targeted response.</p>.<p>Each island features a robust system comprising:</p>.<p><span class="bold">AI-enabled CCTV cameras:</span> Including one fixed camera and one Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) camera, which provides 360-degree coverage of the area.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Two-way communication:</span> Allowing real time dialogue between the person in distress and the police officer monitoring the command centre.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Public announcement speakers:</span> Used by police to provide immediate emergency instructions or crowd guidance during a crisis.</p>.<p>This integrated setup ensures that an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicle can be dispatched immediately, with the officer at the command centre having a live feed and audio link to the scene.</p>