Four killed after car falls off flyover in Kolar

Hariharan (27), Gopi (38), Gautham Ramesh (28) and Jayankar (30), who had sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, died at R L Jalappa Hospital in Kolar.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 22:38 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 22:38 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentKolar

