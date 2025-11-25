<p>Malur (Kolar district): Four people from Chennai, including an Ayyappa maladhari, were killed after their car crashed into a side barrier of a flyover and fell into the underpass below near Malur on Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor in the small hours of Monday.</p>.<p>Hariharan (27), Gopi (38), Gautham Ramesh (28) and Jayankar (30), who had sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, died at R L Jalappa Hospital in Kolar.</p>.Karnataka: Govt PU colleges make a plea after MBBS setback.<p>All four were working in private companies in Bengaluru. They were returning to Bengaluru in the car. The driver, Hariharan, an Ayyappa devotee, lost control of the speeding car after dozing off as the vehicle veered off the road, crashed into the side barrier and fell off the flyover.</p>.<p>The Malur police have registered a case.</p>