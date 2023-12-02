Bengaluru's CCB raids factories, seizes garments with fake brand tags

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided two garment factories in Bommanahalli for allegedly affixing fake tags of top brand names to their clothes. They have seized such clothes worth Rs 2 crore.
Two factories in Kodichikkanahalli in Bommanahalli police station limits, Patel Exports and RB Fashion, were raided on Tuesday.
A release from the police said that locally stitched clothes had fake tags of top brands like Armani, Burberry, Gant, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Polo Ralph, Allen Solly.
Based on the leads, the officials raided the outlets and seized 1,607 trousers and 4,478 shirts, worth Rs 2 crore.