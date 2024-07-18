Bengaluru's elevated corridor project resurfaces after five years

Bengaluru: The 102-km-long elevated corridor, which will criss-cross Bengaluru, has resurfaced for discussion nearly five years after being shelved due to public opposition.
In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, the proposal was thoroughly discussed, but the government did not disclose its decision.
"We discussed the elevated corridor project, tunnel roads, and building roads on the buffer zone of stormwater drains,"Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.
"These subjects will be placed before the state Cabinet. The meeting was called to take suggestions from our Cabinet colleagues. We will hold another discussion with city-based MLAs on July 27."
The proposal to build an elevated corridor, connecting north and south, as well as east and west, was first announced by HD Kumaraswamy when he was the chief minister in 2018.
The tenders were subsequently cancelled after transport experts and citizen groups argued that the project would hurt the effort to push for public transport systems, which have a longer shelf life than car-centric projects.
Later in the evening, Shivakumar separately met with BBMP restructuring committee members to fine tune the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which is likely to be placed before the state Cabinet on Monday.
Published 17 July 2024, 21:26 IST