Bengaluru's first legal protest for Palestine draws hundreds

Bengaluru: Hundreds of like-minded people gathered at the Freedom Park on Sunday to stage Bengaluru’s first legal protest for Palestine and against “Israeli aggression” in Gaza.
Protesters were vocal in condemning the relentless bombardment of Gaza, which has killed over 15,000 people, the steadfast US support for Israel and so on.
They held several placards that conveyed their protest ideas. While one placard read: “This is not a Muslim issue, it is not just an Arab issue, it is an issue of human rights,” another proclaimed, “Stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing.”
While the protest was held with police permission, a huge large number of cops were deployed in and around Freedom Park.
Bengaluru police had hitherto cracked down on pro-Palestine protests, arguing that it’s a “sensitive, international” matter.
In October, police broke up a small protest on MG Road only to be checkmated by a “large” gathering that appeared to descend on the high street out of nowhere. Cubbon Park police have booked several people behind the protest for “creating unrest”.
Subsequent efforts to hold pro-Palestine protests at Freedom Park didn’t succeed as the police didn’t give permission. Last week, police also didn’t allow a poetry recital on Palestine at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, prompting a backlash from activists and artists.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened and vowed to protect the freedom of expression. He also blamed the police for creating “unnecessary confusion”.
Saturday’s protest was the first to be held after CM’s assurance. It was enlivened by revolutionary songs and vigorous sloganeering.
Speaking during the protest, writer and public intellectual Purushottama Bilimale said Indian foreign policy, which arose during Nehru’s times and grew later, was consistent and easy to comprehend. “Under Modi, the foreign policy is very inconsistent. If it doesn’t change, India will be isolated by all countries in 10 years,” Bilimale charged.
Stating that fascist forces are spreading the world over, he cautioned that, unlike the 1950s and 60s, when there was a set pattern to fascism, its modern-day version is more abstract.
CITU leader Varalakshmi said all people, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and nationality, were ultimately human and spoke in favour of the democratic right of the protesters to register their dissent.