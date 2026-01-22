Menu
Bengaluru's KC General Hospital to get 50-bed trauma centre

Another building is under construction for a blood bank and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) academic programmes. A maternity and child health wing will open in a new building by year-end, he added.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 00:37 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 00:37 IST
