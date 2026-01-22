Shivaraj Singh Chouhan to attend BJP event on VB G RAM G

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said on Wednesday that a programme related to the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act will be held before the joint session of the legislature. </p>.<p>The joint session, beginning on Thursday, will discuss the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was replaced by VB — G RAM (G).</p>.<p>“A meeting will be held with all MLAs and leaders to understand and create awareness about the scheme. Regarding this, I have written a letter to Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan. He has said he will participate in the programme related to the scheme. Similarly, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will also attend. The scheme will be explained in detail during this programme. Before the session, we will hold the programme and inform the people about the scheme,” Ashoka told reporters.</p>.<p>While the legislature is expected to pass a resolution against the new Act, Ashoka felt there was “no benefit” in doing so. </p>.Congress spreading 'lies' about VB-G RAM G: Shivraj Singh Chouhan.<p>“The Congress government has tried to hinder the central government’s scheme by convening a special session. A resolution against the VB — G RAM G scheme will be passed and sent to the central government,” he added. </p>.<p>He said “irregularities to the tune of thousands of crores” had occurred under MGNREGA and felt the new Act brings “more transparency.”</p>.<p>“There was no need for the Congress government to hold the session. They could have directly met the ministers or the prime minister. This resolution may send a message to the media, but it won’t provide any administrative benefit,” he said. </p>