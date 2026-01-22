Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shivaraj Singh Chouhan to attend BJP event on VB G RAM G

While the legislature is expected to pass a resolution against the new Act, Ashoka felt there was “no benefit” in doing so.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 01:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 01:51 IST
BJPShivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on :

Follow Us