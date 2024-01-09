Bengaluru's Lalbagh gears up for R-Day flower show

Bengaluru: An estimated 11 lakh people are expected to visit this year’s Republic Day flower show in Lalbagh from January 18 to 28.
This year’s theme is dedicated to the life and works of Basavanna, the 12th century poet who spearheaded the Bhakti movement in Kannada literature.
Speaking with DH, M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Lalbagh, said that choosing Basavanna as the theme was significant not only because of his tremendous influence in imagining a casteless, classless society, but also to popularise an important piece of history among a larger audience.
The cost of the flower show, whose entry fee is yet to be decided, is pegged at Rs 2.75 crore.
On plans to maintain cleanliness during the flower show, Jagadeesh said that a meeting with higher authorities, environmental experts, BBMP officials and traffic police would be held during the next three days on the course of action.
He also urged the public to make use of the metro and use the smart parking facility.
Speaking to DH, renowned environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy, stressed the importance of drawing up measures to regulate and manage waste during public events like flower shows.
"The regulation of waste management during events like this is important or else it will lead to multiple problems. Therefore, we are going to have a meeting with the BBMP and other volunteers who will be trained to maintain hygiene during the flower show.”
Main attractions
The glasshouse will display 30 plaques of Basavanna’s Vachanas and 30 plaques chronicling his life.
A bewitching 30x30 feet floral model of Anubhava mantapa will be set up with floral statues of Basavanna, Akkamahadevi and Allamaprabhu, and about eight to 10 other Vachana poets from the 12th century.
More than 80 different varieties of flowers will be put up during the show, including rose, chrysanthemum, dahlia, hibiscus, bougainvillea, marigold and a variety of orchids.