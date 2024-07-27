Bengaluru's new tryst with advertising

Small advertisers happy

Outdoor advertising agencies based in the city are happy about the draft, especially due to the allowance of advertisements on private properties. This is because the new rules can make participation in roadside hoarding tenders difficult for smaller agencies.

“The draft calls for tendering of roads, which will be difficult for smaller players. Only external agencies operating in Bengaluru can go for such tendering,” says Manmohan Singh, Secretary of the Outdoor Advertising Association.

This is where private properties make a difference. “Small advertisement agencies that cannot participate in the tender can take advantage of this opportunity,” he adds. The ground rent will go to the private property owners, generating some income for them, while even BMTC, KSRTC, BMRCL, etc, can monetise their spaces by renting them for advertisements, he observes.

The draft says all permitted media will be listed on the BBMP website. Singh says this is a welcome step as it will help everyone identify what is allowed and what is not, which is otherwise very tricky. With this step, all illegal things will die a natural death, he says.

However, there are also concerns. “Earlier, a 40ft x 20ft hoarding cost Rs 1.8 lakh per annum in the central business district area. Now, the same will be linked to the land guidance value, and the BBMP fee will go upto Rs 10 lakh per annum,” says Singh.

He feels that the fee in this range is very high, especially because there has been no hoarding activity inside the city in the last six to seven years. Before the ban, hoardings were charged Rs 2-3 lakh per month, but the average occupancy was for 6-7 months. He says the market is very competitive now with so many other media for advertising.