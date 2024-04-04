Bengaluru's outdoor workers on alert as summer heat poses health concerns 

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru braces for a blistering summer, people working long hours outdoors are at a risk of heat-related illnesses.
Heeding to expert warnings to avoid prolonged exposure to mid-day sun, essential outdoor workers like drivers, postal workers, and pourakarmikas are taking precautions to safeguard themselves.
AS Chandrashekhar, a postman at Bengaluru’s General Post Office since 2007, said they rely on people’s offerings to sustain till 4 pm when the shift ends. “We have received an umbrella, a cap, and a bag as part of our uniform kit to keep ourselves protected against any extreme weather conditions,” he said, insisting that such conditions do not affect their delivery.
They ensure adequate safety measures are taken by mapping out places where they can take quick breaks and have refreshments. “Many residents recognise the nature of our work and offer us juice and buttermilk, besides cold water. This helps us relax for a bit before we resume our work,” he said.
Though autorickshaw drivers get some respite from the heat while on the move, they have trouble while waiting for passengers.
“We cannot afford to risk our health because our daily earnings directly take a hit otherwise,” said Bhuvaneshwari, an autorickshaw driver outside the JP Nagar metro station. “I do what most drivers I know do — drink cooling liquids like water and tender coconut, park the autos under the shade of the metro station or a tree while we wait, and wear loose clothing.”
Srinivas, member of the Pourakarmikas Sangha, wants a dual shift system to avoid the summer heat. “We generally face a lot of health problems,” he said. “Instead of beginning our day at 7 am and wrapping up by 2 pm, we can work till 10.30 am and then rest till 2 pm to continue in the evening.”
Both government and private doctors said their outpatient departments are yet to get patients affected by heat-wave related issues. Historically, heatwave issues are not so prevalent in Bengaluru since the city is relatively cool, unless there are cases of heat strokes.
