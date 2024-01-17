JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Peenya flyover shut for traffic

Based on the test results, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will reopen the flyover for all vehicles in the coming weeks. Vehicles moving on the road below (Tumakuru Road) have to take alternative routes.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 21:39 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The NHAI and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) closed the 4.2-km Peenya flyover for all vehicles at 11 pm on Tuesday.

The closure, which will last until 11 am on Friday, is necessary to conduct load tests on the 240 prestressed cables that have been added to strengthen the flyover.

Based on the test results, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will reopen the flyover for all vehicles in the coming weeks. Vehicles moving on the road below (Tumakuru Road) have to take alternative routes. 

The flyover has been shut for heavy vehicles since December 2021. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 January 2024, 21:39 IST)
BengaluruKarnatakapeenya

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT