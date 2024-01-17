Bengaluru's Peenya flyover shut for traffic

Bengaluru: The NHAI and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) closed the 4.2-km Peenya flyover for all vehicles at 11 pm on Tuesday.
The closure, which will last until 11 am on Friday, is necessary to conduct load tests on the 240 prestressed cables that have been added to strengthen the flyover.
Based on the test results, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will reopen the flyover for all vehicles in the coming weeks. Vehicles moving on the road below (Tumakuru Road) have to take alternative routes.
The flyover has been shut for heavy vehicles since December 2021.