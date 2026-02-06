<p>Bengaluru: Doctors at Victoria Hospital are asking patients to buy medicines from a few select private pharmacies, patients allege.</p>.<p>This has raised doubts about a possible nexus between the doctors and pharmacists.</p>.<p>More than five private pharmacies are located opposite the Victoria Hospital gate. Besides verbally telling patients, doctors reportedly write the pharmacist’s name at the back of the prescription.</p>.More peripheral cancer centres to open soon in Karnataka to ease burden on Kidwai hospital.<p>When <em>DH</em> spoke to patients buying medicines at the pharmacies, they said that doctors’ referrals are common.</p>.<p>“The doctors provide us some of the medicines,” said Lakshmi (name changed), who was visiting the hospital’s OPD ward. “We are sent out to buy other medicines, which are not affordable for people like us. We are BPL card holders and have been coming to this hospital for several years."</p>.<p>Nida Fathima, daughter of a patient, said the doctors used to provide almost all the medicines. “But with time, it got fewer and fewer,” she said, adding that doctors mention the pharmacies so that people will not go elsewhere.</p>.<p>A pharmacist said patients come looking for a specific pharmacy although the same medicines are available in all pharmacies. “We do not know the reason,” said the pharmacist.</p>.<p>A hospital source confirmed that such referrals have become common in recent times.</p>.<p>Dr Deepak S, Medical Superintendent, Victoria Hospital, responded: “We only prescribe (for outside purchase) those medicines that are not available in the government supply. We also tell the doctors to mostly prescribe medicines with combinations similar to the ones we have.”</p>.<p>The medical superintendent recently lodged an FIR against data operators for allegedly using their personal UPI IDs instead of the hospital’s accounts for OPD, X-ray and other services, diverting an estimated Rs 23 lakh. Police are investigating further.</p>.<p>Dr Deepak said: "We noticed discrepancies sometime ago, but we did not immediately take action because we wanted to be absolutely sure. After observing for around six months, we were certain and then filed a complaint.</p>.<p>"All the workers are contracted. We asked the agency (supplying personnel) to send other people. Now, we are rotating the staff to avoid such situations,” he added.</p>