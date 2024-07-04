Bescom Assistant Executive Engineer convicted in disproportionate assets case

The court has now imposed a three year imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 1 crore. In case the convict fails to pay the fine, the court has ordered that he has to serve an additional four months of simple imprisonment.

Ramalingaiah, who joined the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) as a junior engineer in 1984, later moved on to work with Bescom. He was also deputed as an engineer to the public works department. The Lokayukta Police had searched his properties and filed a disproportionate case against him in September 2011.