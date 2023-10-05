Bescom lineman, standing in for colleague, electrocuted while at work

A Bescom lineman died of electric shock on Monday while fixing a jump cut issue in the Nandi division in Chikkaballapur.
The Chikkaballapur resident, Vivek M Patil, who is from Belagavi, died on the way to the hospital.
Patil received a complaint from a farmer on Monday evening. He reached the site where the line connects three villages, including Bommenahalli and Kolavanahalli.
A police officer from the Nandi Hills police station told DH that Patil climbed the electric pole, flouting precautionary measures, and fell down after suffering an electric shock. Passersby rushed him to the hospital, but he died mid-way, police said.
The officer said that Patil had taken up the job on behalf of his friend, who had fallen sick. “He wasn’t familiar with the line where he suffered the electric shock. He was sent there by his friend who wasn’t keeping well,” he said.
Patil got married just a few months ago and was staying in the village with his wife, according to the officer.