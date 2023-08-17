Bescom official, accomplice caught red-handed taking bribe

Lokayukta police arrested a Bescom official and his accomplice on Wednesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh in exchange for facilitating a power connection to a private building. Dhananjaya V, the Assistant Executive Engineer of Bescom's Jayanagar Sub Division, and his associate Syed Nizam have both been apprehended.
An electrical contractor named Bharat Kumar was responsible for the electrical work at one Shankar's residence. He approached Dhananjaya to arrange a 22 kv power supply for Shankar's residence located in Jayanagar's 8th block. However, Dhananjaya demanded a sum of Rs 13 lakh for this service.
Since Kumar was unable to afford such a significant amount, he reached out to the Lokayukta police on Shankar's behalf. Lokayukta sleuths set up a sting operation, catching Dhananjaya in the act and instructing Kumar to make an initial payment. On Wednesday at 4 pm, Kumar visited the Bescom office in Jayanagar to provide the advance payment. Dhananjaya had delegated his friend Nizam to collect the money. When Nizam received the money, undercover sleuths apprehended him in the act.