Bescom officials arrested for taking bribe

<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police said they caught two Bescom officials red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 16.5 lakh on Thursday. </p>.<p>The two suspects are Ramesh Babu, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Nagesh, Section Officer, Bescom, Avalahalli, Bengaluru Rural district. Both of them have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a Lokayukta officer said. </p> <p>According to the Lokayukta police, the two demanded Rs 16.5-lakh bribe from a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar for providing an electric connection. </p>