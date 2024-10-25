Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom officials arrested for taking bribe

The two suspects are Ramesh Babu, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Nagesh, Section Officer, Bescom, Avalahalli, Bengaluru Rural district. Both of them have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a Lokayukta officer said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 22:39 IST
Bengaluru newsbribeBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us