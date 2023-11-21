JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom officials on station bail after Whitefield electrocution horror


Last Updated 21 November 2023, 00:39 IST

Bengaluru: Five Bescom officials, arrested after a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month baby had been electrocuted, were released on station bail, according to a senior police officer.

The woman, Soundharya, was walking with her 24-year-old husband Santosh on the footpath near Hope Farm on Whitefield, holding her baby Suviksha in her arms, when she stepped on a live wire at 6 am. Police said that she and the baby were electrocuted.

The Kadugodi police, who arrived at the spot after being informed by some passersby, detained the five officials and held a few rounds of questioning. Around the evening of the same day, the five officials were placed under arrest.

The Kadugodi police registered a case and booked Shree Ram, Executive Engineer; Subramanya, Assistant Executive Engineer; Chetan, Assistant Engineer, Whitefield Division; Rajanna, Junior Engineer, Whitefield Division; and Manjunath, Station Operator.

The case has been booked under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence), which is a bailable charge. "The five Bescom officials were released on station bail late Sunday night,” a senior police officer told DH.

A well-placed police source said: “The five were released on station bail after obtaining surety that they would be present at the station whenever they would be called for an inquiry.”

(Published 21 November 2023, 00:39 IST)
