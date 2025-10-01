Bescom to bill consumers on average use over last 3 months

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents will receive power bills this month based on average consumption over the last three months, as Bescom upgrades its billing system.</p>.<p>The IT department is carrying out the upgrade to improve efficiency, and meter readers will not conduct physical readings between October 1 and 15.</p>.'Power bills delay won't hit Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries': Bescom .<p>"During this period, bills will be generated using the average of the last three months’ consumption. Consumers can continue to pay their bills through the Bescom Mitra app, UPI apps, or at their respective sub-division offices,” the statement read.</p>.<p>Bescom clarified that the change will not affect Guha Jyothi beneficiaries.</p>