Beware of traffic fine scams: Bengaluru police issue advisory against fraudsters

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a warning to citizens about a surge in fake calls and malicious links demanding money for supposed traffic fines.</p>.<p>The police department has stated that they have been receiving a rising number of complaints regarding these scams.</p>.<p>In an advisory released on Thursday, the police cautioned that these fraudulent calls impersonate traffic authorities in an attempt to deceive people and extract personal information or payments.</p>.Police commute with public to understand traffic 'pain points' in Bengaluru.<p>The advisory urged citizens to stay vigilant against calls claiming unpaid traffic fines, offering fake insurance or vehicle registration services, alleging involvement in hit-and-run cases, or sharing links that falsely claim to contain video footage of traffic violations.</p>.<p>The department has also warned against fake calls requesting citizens to press a key to confirm identity or verify payments.</p>.<p>The BTP advised people to confirm the authenticity of any call or message by contacting the department directly. They can do so via the official website btp.gov.in or helplines 080-22868550 and 080-22868444.</p>.<p>"Verify officer identities before sharing information. Use official channels to pay fines or access services. Ensure your software and operating systems are updated," the advisory emphasised.</p>.<p>Anyone receiving suspicious calls or messages can report them to acpplanningoffice@gmail.com.</p>