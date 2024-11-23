Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bhovi corporation scam suspect found dead in Bengaluru

The police suspect Jeeva S, said to be an advocate, died by suicide as she left behind a note accusing a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official of harassment.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 18:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 18:31 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicideBanashankari

Follow us on :

Follow Us