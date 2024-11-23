Bhovi corporation scam suspect found dead in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old woman, who was reportedly a suspect in the alleged scam in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, was found dead at her home in southern Bengaluru, the police said on Friday. </p><p>The police suspect Jeeva S, said to be an advocate, died by suicide as she left behind a note accusing a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) official of harassment.</p><p>The note has been recovered by the police. </p>.Woman in suicide bid critical after ‘strangling’ her two children.<p>Well-placed police sources said that Jeeva was found dead after returning from a CID inquiry related to the scam on Thursday. </p><p>The police have opened a case and launched a probe. </p><p>The scam reportedly occurred in 2021–22 and involved bureaucrats and middlemen allegedly swindling large shares of loans under a job scheme for Bhovi community members. </p><p>Three FIRs were filed — one each in Siddapura, Doddaballapur and Kalagi (Kalaburagi) police stations — which were subsequently transferred to the CID in 2023.</p>