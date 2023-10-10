BIAL offers training in aircraft recovery

The operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has established a dedicated facility in the airport premises to impart training on aircraft recovery.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the Aircraft Recovery Training School (ARTS) is the first of its kind in south Asia. In the event of an aircraft mishap on the runway, “swift, precise, and safe recovery” is critical for restoring normal airport operations, BIAL noted. The presence of trained personnel and equipment helps airport authorities avoid operational delays and potential risks of secondary damage to the aircraft.
ARTS will provide specialised aircraft recovery hands-on training, equipped with state-of-the-art Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment, BIAL said in an official statement on Monday.
In partnership with KUNZ GmbH Aircraft Equipment, Germany, the airport operator will offer disabled aircraft recovery training under the Trainair Plus programme, which is recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar said the vision is to develop the school as a world-class facility that sets new standards in aviation training.
Marar noted that KIA was the first Indian airport to acquire specialised code F compatible aircraft recovery equipment and assemble a proficient team of recovery managers.
The school will offer training to candidates from “India, the Asia Pacific Region and beyond”, BIAL said in the statement.
Millennium Aerodynamics Private Limited is the Indian partner that represents KUNZ GmbH in disabled aircraft recovery systems management and training.
BIAL said that ARTS training modules will combine classroom sessions, one-day familiarisation training, three-day hands-on training, and advanced five-day hands-on training programmes.