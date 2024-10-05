Bihar duo arrested for murdering friend during drunken brawl in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested two people for murdering their friend during a drunken brawl on Thursday night. </p>.<p>Sujeeth Kumar (22) was found dead near a plywood shop in southeastern Bengaluru’s Mico Layout. In a swift operation, the police arrested Sanjay and Awaan, both aged 24. </p>.<p>According to the police, the three men were friends and came to Bengaluru three years ago from Bihar. They worked together at the plywood shop. </p>.<p>"After work every day, the three partied near the plywood shop and argued over petty issues. Kumar was subsequently fired because of the nuisance he caused," a police officer said. </p>.Bengaluru: 5 arrested in DJ Halli assault case after probe reveals drug use .<p>However, their partying didn’t stop. </p>.<p>On Thursday night, the men partied and argued again. Kumar blamed the other two for him losing his job and fought with them. Things escalated, and Sanjay and Awaan, both drunk, strangled Kumar. </p>