<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old employee of Biocon in Bengaluru fell to his death from the company building on Tuesday, which the police suspect to be a case of death by suicide. </p><p>The deceased is S Anantha Kumar, 26, from Banashankari. Kumar was working in the finance department of Biocon Biologics Limited at Electronics City, Phase - II, the police said. </p>. <p>According to the police, Kumar was on his phone and went to the canteen (cafeteria) terrace before falling to his death. The incident occurred at around 5 pm. </p>.Bengaluru cylinder explosion: Two booked for culpable homicide .<p>Police officials said that the body has been shifted to a private hospital in Electronics City. </p><p>“No death note was recovered and the reason for the alleged death by suicide is yet to be ascertained. Parents have been informed. A case will be registered once parents give a statement,” a police officer told DH. </p><p>Further probe by the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police is underway.</p><p>On the incident, Biocon said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees in Bengaluru. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time. As the matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, we are unable to share further details at this stage."</p>