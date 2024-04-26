Bishop Cotton Boys’ School wins Shimla tourney

Bengaluru: The Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Bengaluru, emerged victorious in the 21st RK Von Goldstein Inter-School Tournament held in Shimla.
The tournament, featuring top schools from five states, served as a platform to showcase cricketing talent at the school level.
Opting to field after winning the toss, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, faced a daunting challenge as Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, Bengaluru, posted an imposing 209/6 in 20 overs. Abhinav Jha emerged as the star batsman of the match, contributing significantly with a remarkable 91 runs.
Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, managed to score 125 all out in 16.2 overs.
The schools that participated are The Daly College, Indore; La Martiniere College, Lucknow; Pinegrove School, Dharampur; Mayo College, Ajmer; Vasant Valley School, New Delhi; and Yadvindra Public School, Mohali.
(Published 25 April 2024, 18:54 IST)