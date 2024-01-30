Bishop Cotton Girls’ School hosts graduation ceremony 

Bishop Cotton Girls’ School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, with 'Destined to Make a Difference' as its theme.
Delivering the valedictory address, Home Minister G Parameshwara said women have the power to change the world, whether or not they are educated. “Women are capable of running this country,” he said.
Rt Rev Dr K Reuben Mark, moderator in-charge, Church of South India; NA Haris, MLA Shantinagar; and Rt Rev Martin C Borgai, moderator’s commissary, Karnataka Central Diocese, were among the dignitaries present.
The graduating choir students of classes 10 and 12 mesmerised the audience with their soulful rendition. As part of the event, the school also felicitated staff who are retiring.