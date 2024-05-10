Bitcoin case: Absconding Deputy Superintendent appears before SIT

Bengaluru: Deputy Superintendent of Police Sridhar K Pujar, accused of destroying evidence in the Bitcoin case when he was posted in the Central Crime Branch (CCB), appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on Wednesday.
Pujar appeared at the Investigating Officer’s (IO) office in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters on the high court’s orders.
Sources in the SIT told DH that the IO, Balaraju B, had been on leave for two weeks due to ill health.
Pujar was asked to sign a statement, confirming his appearance and then let off. He has been asked to appear before the SIT when called.
Pujar, posted in the Internal Security Division, moved the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the court rejected his plea and directed him to appear for the investigation earlier this month.
The SIT recently filed an FIR at their CID Cyber Crime Police Station, naming five people, including four police officers and a private individual. Pujar is accused number five in the case.
On February 27, 2024, two SIT officers went to arrest Pujar on Balaraju's order after he failed to appear before the SIT, despite being served notices. However, Pujar allegedly tried to run over the officers in an attempt to flee.
An FIR was filed at the Vidhana Soudha police station, booking the DySP for attempted murder, criminal intimidation and under other sections of the IPC.
A senior police officer investigating the case confirmed to DH that Pujar appeared for questioning on Wednesday. He has obtained bail in the case.
