Bizarre road accident kills two, leaves one injured in Bengaluru

In a bizarre sequence of events, two men died and a third suffered injuries in a late-night accident in northwestern Bengaluru on Sunday.
Sadashivanagar traffic police were still piecing together the peculiar chain of events. However, they reported that a man, possibly under the influence of alcohol, was driving a car with at least four occupants. He initially collided with an auto-rickshaw on BEL Road between 11.45 pm and 11.50 pm.
The auto-rickshaw gave chase, pursuing the car for approximately 300 meters down the road. In an attempt to escape, the speeding car driver crashed into a two-wheeler at ISRO Circle.
The accident instantly killed a father-son pair, Raghu Naik (65) and Chiranjeevi (25). Vasudev, another individual, was transported to MS Ramaiah Hospital with injuries.
An officer said that Raghu and Chiranjeevi were running a bookstore in Koramangala.
Following the crash, all but one of the car's occupants managed to escape.
Sachin Ghorpade, DCP Traffic (North), described the collision's impact as severe enough to completely crush the bike.
He added that it remains uncertain whether the three victims were riding the bike or if the vehicle was parked near the circle, and the duo was simply seated on it while Vasudev stood nearby as a pedestrian.
Initially, the police detained Akash, who tested positive for alcohol. Sachin confirmed that he was indeed the car's driver on Sunday night.
On Monday, another arrest was made — Likhith, identified as the person who drove away with the car. Sachin mentioned that Likhith had manipulated the number plate to evade detection and would be charged under IPC Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).