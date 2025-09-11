Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

DH in Nepal| Days after deadly protests, Kathmandu streets wear deserted look as taxis fleece Indian tourists

Thousands of tourists are still stuck in different hotels in Kathmandu as they arrived in the city to visit places like Muktinath and Kailash.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 07:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 07:00 IST
NepalcurfewWorldTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us