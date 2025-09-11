<p>Kathmandu: A day after massive protests in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>, Indian tourists stranded in the neighbouring country are still facing difficulty to book flight tickets as ticket prices skyrocketed on Wednesday night following the opening of Tribhuvan International Airport.</p><p>Thousands of tourists are still stuck in different hotels in Kathmandu as they arrived in the city to visit places like Muktinath and Kailash.</p>.Nepal turmoil: Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah backs former CJ Sushila Karki to lead interim govt.<p>Raashmi V from HSR Layout, Bengaluru, said an airline was charging Rs 85,000 from Kathmandu to Bengaluru on Thursday.</p><p>Once the booking started, due to high demand, airlines charged at least 50 per cent more from the actual cost. "My friend and I managed to book the ticket for Saturday for Rs 11,000 per person from Kathmandu to Bengaluru. We need to spend at least Rs 10,000 more for our two-day stay at the hotel," she said.</p>.Nepal at crossroads, bid to establish people's rule may get dashed before it truly began: Analysts.<p>Dharani Priya from Mumbai said, "We're in Kathmandu to visit Mukthinath and it looks like in the present situation we won't be able to go around. Even for local sightseeing taxis fleeced passengers."</p><p>The Nepal Army has imposed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/curfew">curfew </a>from 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday (September 11), but tourists who are in hotels managed to get taxis to visit prominent temples in Kathmandu including Pasupathinath and Jal Narayan temples.</p><p>Since there is curfew, taxis are not allowed to ply around but they took Indian tourists to local temples.</p>.Kannadigas stuck in Nepal but safe, air fares skyrocket.<p>Krishnaveni from Bellandur who is in Kathmandu said, "Taxi guy charged Rs 1,000 for 3kms distance from our hotel to Pasupathinath. But the Nepal Army asked us to go back to the hotel. Some people have spent Rs 3,000 to visit nearby temples, but returned to hotels as the Army did not allow anybody to temples," she said.</p><p>On Thursday, Kathmandu streets wore a deserted look due to the ongoing curfew with limited access to restaurants and hospitals.</p>