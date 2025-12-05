<p>Bengaluru: BJP leader N R Ramesh on Thursday alleged that politicians, in collusion with Bengaluru Urban district officials, have illegally taken over nearly 500 acres of government land in Tavarekere, Bengaluru South taluk.</p>.<p>The former corporator has filed complaints with the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).</p>.<p>Ramesh said the accused created fake documents to claim ownership of the land. He highlighted a 106.37-acre parcel in Survey Number 68 of Deva Machohalli village, comprising 45.15 acres of Sarkari Gomala land and the rest classified as government ‘A’ and ‘B’ kharab land.</p>.Karnataka: Litigant claims 21k acres of forest land in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.<p>Another disputed plot is a 35.24-acre tract in Survey Number 4 of Yalachaguppe Rampura village, of which 16.26 acres is gomala land and the remainder kharab, he said.</p>.<p>Ramesh further alleged illegal occupation of 90.14 acres in Survey Number 19 (Ganakallu village); 2 acres in Survey Number 20/2 (Yalachaguppe village); 85.09 acres in Survey Number 116 (Kurubarahalli village); 113.07 acres in Survey Number 158 (Kuruvarahalli village); and 3.07 acres in Survey Number 159 (Tavarekere village).</p>.<p>Citing a total of eight cases of land grab, he said an earlier attempt in 2006 had failed after the government rejected a khata transfer request. However, in 2022, revenue officials allegedly created a khata using a fictitious survey number.</p>.<p>Ramesh estimated the land scam to be among the biggest in Bengaluru, valued at around Rs 12,000 crore.</p>