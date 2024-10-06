BJP MLA Munirathna sent to judicial custody till October 19

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Munirathna in judicial custody for 14 days.</p>.<p>The MLA was produced before the Special Court for MLAs/ MPs (CCH-82) and was remanded in judicial custody till October 19. Munirathna was then taken to the Parappana Agrahara Central prison in the city.</p>.<p>The SIT is probing three cases— two registered in Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru and one in Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara — against the MLA from RR Nagar constituency.</p>.SIT raids properties of BJP MLA Munirathna; electronic evidence recovered.<p>The MLA has been booked under multiple sections, including rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, extortion, promoting enmity between different groups, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p>.<p>Police sources said that the probe team had collected digital and forensic evidence. Further probe is underway.</p>