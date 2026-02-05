<p>Bengaluru: Around 250 students of the BSc Allied Health Sciences (AHS) at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bangalore </a>Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) intensified their protest on Thursday, moving their demonstration to the Victoria Hospital campus. The students, who began an indefinite strike on Wednesday, are demanding the immediate implementation of stipends for their compulsory one-year internship and the provision of basic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education">academic </a>infrastructure.<br><br>The protesting interns, including lab technicians, optometrists, and radiology assistants, alleged that despite working 8 to 12-hour shifts often under heavy clinical loads, they have not received any financial compensation This is in contrast to their counterparts at other government-run institutions like the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and the Jayadeva Institute, who receive monthly stipends ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000.</p>.<p><br>The students claimed that their repeated appeals to the college administration and the state government have been met with the same response: that the stipend is a "policy decision" awaiting government funds.<br><br>"We are forced to perform full-time clinical duties and night shifts without any pay. Many of us are denied government hostel facilities and are struggling to afford private accommodation in the city," a protesting student, told DH.</p>.Karnataka govt to set up residential school for children suffering from cancer near Kidwai.<p>Beyond this, the students highlighted a chronic lack of facilities. The AHS department reportedly lacks a dedicated building and permanent faculty. Classes are often conducted by medical postgraduate (PG) students, who, the protesters claim, are also not compensated for this additional teaching responsibility.<br><br>The All India Students’ Association (AISA), which has extended support to the strike, stated that the students would continue to boycott classes and internship duties until a concrete timeline for the stipend implementation is provided.<br><br>As the strike enters its third day, healthcare services at Victoria Hospital where interns provide essential support under supervision could see a visible impact if the protest continues.<br><br><strong>Key demands<br></strong><br>Immediate implementation of a monthly stipend for the 3+1 internship year (interns currently work 8 to 12 hour shifts unpaid).<br><br>Provision of a dedicated academic building for Allied Health Sciences (AHS).<br><br>Appointment of permanent, qualified faculty for AHS instead of relying solely on Medical PG students.<br><br>Provision of government hostel facilities for interns who are currently forced to stay in expensive private accommodations.</p>