Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMCRI Allied Health interns strike over unpaid stipends, poor infrastructure

Key demands include provision of a dedicated academic building for Allied Health Sciences (AHS).
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 06:29 IST
BengaluruHealthcareStrikeInternshipStipendinterns

Follow us on :

Follow Us