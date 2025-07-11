<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will add around 140 buses on select routes to handle the New Year’s Eve rush on December 31.</p>.<p>The additional services will operate on routes connecting major city hotspots where large crowds are expected to gather.</p>.<p>Of the 140 buses, about 70 will be deployed from busy areas such as MG Road and Koramangala, based on anticipated demand.</p>.<p>Another 70 buses will run on 16 routes as advised by the traffic police, said GT Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), BMTC.</p>.Bengaluru’s climate future will be shaped in classrooms.<p>The 16 routes will operate between 11 pm and 2 am and include services from Brigade Road to Electronics City (G3) and Jigani (G4); MG Road to Sarjapur (G2); Kengeri KHB Quarters (G6); Janapriya Township (G7); Nelamangala (G8); Yelahanka 5th Stage (G9); Yelahanka (G10); Bagalur (G11); Hoskote (317G); Channasandra (SBS-13K); Kadugodi (SBS-1K); Banashankari (13); Jeevan Bima Nagar (139); Central Silk Board (MF5); and Koramangala (171G).</p>.<p>In addition, BMTC said services will be operated from key bus stations and junctions, including Kempegowda Bus Station, KR Market, Shivajinagar, Koramangala, Kadugodi, Kengeri, Sumanahalli, Goraguntepalya, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Shanthinagar, Banashankari, Hebbal and Central Silk Board.</p>