BMTC bus goes up in flames on Bengaluru's MG Road, no casualties reported

Bengaluru: A BMTC bus went up in flames on MG road in the heart of the city on Tuesday morning.
The bus (KA 57 F 1232) caught fire at the Anil Kumble Circle. The incident happened between 8.30 am and 9 am.
The fire and emergency services control room received a complaint at 8.51 am, following which a single fire tender from the south station was deployed to douse the fire.
Sources in the BMTC note that while they are yet to analyse what caused the fire, the driver and conductor in the bus informed the corporation that smoke was first seen emanating from the engine. The conductor reportedly used the fire extinguisher inside the bus to control the fire until the fire tenders arrived.
Efforts to douse the fire went on for a few minutes. As of now, no casualties have been reported.
Published 09 July 2024, 04:08 IST