BMTC bus goes up in flames on Bengaluru's MG Road, no casualties reported

Bengaluru: A BMTC bus went up in flames on MG road in the heart of the city on Tuesday morning.

The bus (KA 57 F 1232) caught fire at the Anil Kumble Circle. The incident happened between 8.30 am and 9 am.

The fire and emergency services control room received a complaint at 8.51 am, following which a single fire tender from the south station was deployed to douse the fire.