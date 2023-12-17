BMTC introduces three new bus routes

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced three new non-air-conditioned bus routes for the convenience of passengers:
328-HF: Varthur Kodi to Budigere Cross via Whitefield Post Office, Kadugodi and Seegehalli. Four buses will ply on this route.
The first bus from Varthur Kodi will depart at 6.55 am and the last at 8.10 pm. The first bus from Budigere Cross will be at 6.25 am and the last at 9.10 pm.
377H: Bidadi Bus Station to Harohalli Bus Station via Byramangala Cross, Abbanakuppe and Kanchagaranahalli. Two buses will ply on this route.
The first bus from Bidadi will be at 6.25 am and the last at 9.45 pm. From Harohalli, the first bus will be at 6.20 am and the last at 9.45 pm.
60-E/8: Brundavana Nagar to Kuvempu Nagar (BTM Layout) via Chamarajpet, Gandhi Bazaar and Jayanagar 4th Block. One bus will run on this route. The first service from Brundavana Nagar will start at 8 am.