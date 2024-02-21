BMTC launches 12 Volvo, 8 other bus services

Bengaluru: The BMTC on Tuesday introduced four new services, including three covered by Volvo buses.
KIA-8D: Four buses will run between Sarjapur and the Kempegowda International Airport via Dommasandra, Kodati Gate, Doddakannelli, Kadubisanahalli, Marthahalli Bridge, Hebbal and Hunasamaranahlli.
The BMTC runs 144 buses on 18 Vayu Vajra (airport) routes that make 988 round trips per day.
V-500HS: Four buses will run between Sarjapur and Hebbal via Dommasandra, Kodati Gate, Doddakannelli, Kadubisanahalli and Marthahalli Bridge. There will be 16 trips per day both ways.
V-368: Four buses will run between Shivajinagar and Bannerghatta National Park via Shanthinagar TTMC, Dairy Circle, Gurappanapalya and Gottigere. There will be 30 trips per day both ways.
368: Eight buses will make 60 trips on this non-AC route from Shivajinagar to Bannerghatta National Park via Shanthinagar TTMC, Dairy Circle, Gurappanapalya and Gottigere.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flagged off the bus services at the Sarjapur bus station.
The BMTC said it had launched 1,174 more bus trips after the implementation of the Shakti scheme.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:29 IST)