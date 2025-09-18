Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BMTC nets Rs 17.45 lakh in fines from passengers

In addition, the BMTC's checking staff also penalised 642 male passengers for occupying seats reserved for women and fined them Rs 64,200.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 23:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 23:16 IST
Bengaluru newsBMTCfine

Follow us on :

Follow Us