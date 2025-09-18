BMTC nets Rs 17.45 lakh in fines from passengers

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it intensified checking on its buses to detect ticketless travellers and men occupying women's seats. </p>.<p>In July and August, BMTC staff checked 41,156 trips and penalised 7,077 ticketless passengers, collecting Rs 16.81 lakh. As many as 2,812 cases were also registered against conductors for dereliction of duty. </p>.<p>In addition, the BMTC's checking staff also penalised 642 male passengers for occupying seats reserved for women and fined them Rs 64,200. </p>.Deputy CM D K Shivakumar sets a November deadline for Bengaluru’s pothole repairs.<p>In all, the BMTC collected Rs 17.45 lakh in fines from passengers in July and August. </p>.<p>The corporation asked passengers to buy tickets/passes without fail and advised male travellers to allow women to occupy seats reserved for them. </p>