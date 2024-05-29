Home
BMTC to issue student bus passes from June 1

The passes will be issued at BangaloreOne centres, Kempegowda bus station (Majestic), Kengeri TTMC, Shanthinagar TTMC, Hosakote, Electronics City Depot-19, and Anekal bus station between 8 am and 6.30 pm on all days.
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 00:34 IST
Bengaluru: The BMTC will start receiving applications for student concessional bus passes for 2024-25 on Wednesday and start issuing the passes on June 1. 

Applications can be downloaded from https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in, officials said.

The passes will be issued at BangaloreOne centres, Kempegowda bus station (Majestic), Kengeri TTMC, Shanthinagar TTMC, Hosakote, Electronics City Depot-19, and Anekal bus station between 8 am and 6.30 pm on all days. 

Under the Shakti Scheme, girl students domiciled in Karnataka can travel for free on the BMTC's ordinary buses. 

For more details, contact the BMTC call centre at 080-22483777 or visit the BMTC website. 

Published 29 May 2024, 00:34 IST
