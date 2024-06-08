Uttarakhand trek tragedy: Bodies of nine trekkers arrive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The bodies of nine trekkers who died in the Uttarakhand trek tragedy were flown into Bengaluru on Friday.
Although the state government was planning to get back the bodies on Thursday, delays in paperwork and logistical problems delayed the process.
The nine bodies were flown from Dehradun to Delhi on Thursday and further to Bengaluru via three different flights.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda personally handed over the bodies to the families and expressed his condolences for their loss.
“All the nine bodies have arrived in the city and have been handed over to the respective families to perform the last rites. My condolences to families who have lost their near and dear ones,” Gowda said.
The state government, in coordination with the Uttarakhand government, conducted a two-day search and rescue operation after 22 trekkers from Bengaluru got stranded in the Garhwal mountain range during their trek across the Sahastra Tal-Mayali stretch owing to a blizzard. The 13 survivors reached Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
