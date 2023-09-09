Bommenahalli lake to be restored in two-year campaign

United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), in collaboration with CSR partner and global health and wellness company Herbalife, commenced the revitalisation project of the Mandur-Bommenahalli lake in northeastern Bengaluru on Wednesday.
As part of a two-year 'Wake The Lake' campaign, UWBe organised a short ceremony to initiate the rejuvenation and restoration of the 38-acre lake, in the presence of Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Aravind Limbavali.
The Bommenahalli lake in Mandur panchayat faces several challenges, including the influx of construction waste, litter and weeds, and a risk of domestic greywater infiltration. Its revitalisation is expected to lead to the annual production of 1,18,000 kg of oxygen and absorb at least 21,000 kg of carbon dioxide.
The project has been divided into two phases over two years. The first phase will strengthen the lake's infrastructure and improve the water-holding capacity. The panchayat will play a key role in fixing and fencing the lake boundary.
In the second phase, UWBe and Herbalife will plant 1000 indigenous saplings of fruit and flower-bearing trees, native shrubs, and herbs. They will also raise community awareness, conduct sensitisation programmes, and establish a lake association.