Book on music society launched 

The book has been co-authored by Urmila Devi Kotda Sangani, Indira Brunner Chandrasekhar and Prateeti Punja Ballal. “It looks at the 40-year history of the music society. It traces the journey from how it was started and how it has evolved over the years. It features a selection of over 130 events that IMAS has organised,” says Urmila, president of IMAS and daughter of Rani Vijaya Devi, who started the Society in 1974 on the suggestion of her brother, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the late Maharaja of Mysore. “This is also mentioned in the book,” adds Urmila.