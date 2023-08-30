Book on music society launched 

The Indian Music and Arts Society (IMAS) has launched a book tracing its role in shaping the cultural history of Bengaluru. The book is titled Celebrating the Arts — Forty Years of the International Music and Arts Society in Bangalore and was launched on Monday.
The book has been co-authored by Urmila Devi Kotda Sangani, Indira Brunner Chandrasekhar and Prateeti Punja Ballal. “It looks at the 40-year history of the music society. It traces the journey from how it was started and how it has evolved over the years. It features a selection of over 130 events that IMAS has organised,” says Urmila, president of IMAS and daughter of Rani Vijaya Devi, who started the Society in 1974 on the suggestion of her brother, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the late Maharaja of Mysore. “This is also mentioned in the book,” adds Urmila.
In addition, the book features articles by eminent artists and scholars. It was launched by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, who spoke about the Mysore royal family and their patronage of the arts. It was followed by a talk on ‘Reflections on Dance’ by Bharatanatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai and a musical performance by Apeksha Appala.
Celebrating the Arts - Forty Years of the International Music and Arts Society in Bangalore is priced at Rs 2,000 and will be available at Bookworm, Church Street. It is set to launch online soon.