Bore Bank Road shut to traffic for a week

Bore Bank Road, near Benson Town in eastern Bengaluru, will remain shut to traffic for a week, officials said.
Thundershowers on Wednesday evening caused a five-metre-deep crater on the road that links Benson Town with Tannery Road. The rainfall also broke the temporary pile arrangements created to support the soil excavation for the under-construction Pottery Town metro station on the Pink Line.
While waterlogging has reduced to some extent, traffic diversions necessitated by the cave-in have increased vehicular congestion in the area.
A local resident said: “Because of this diversion, I have to travel two kilometres more to reach my office. I hope the road is restored before another thunderstorm hits the city and inflicts further damage.”
Published 09 May 2024, 22:04 IST