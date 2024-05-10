Home
Bore Bank Road shut to traffic for a week

While waterlogging has reduced to some extent, traffic diversions necessitated by the cave-in have increased vehicular congestion in the area.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 22:04 IST
Bore Bank Road, near Benson Town in eastern Bengaluru, will remain shut to traffic for a week, officials said.

Thundershowers on Wednesday evening caused a five-metre-deep crater on the road that links Benson Town with Tannery Road. The rainfall also broke the temporary pile arrangements created to support the soil excavation for the under-construction Pottery Town metro station on the Pink Line.

While waterlogging has reduced to some extent, traffic diversions necessitated by the cave-in have increased vehicular congestion in the area.

A local resident said: “Because of this diversion, I have to travel two kilometres more to reach my office. I hope the road is restored before another thunderstorm hits the city and inflicts further damage.”

Published 09 May 2024, 22:04 IST
