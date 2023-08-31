Bosch files police complaint against 'job scammers' in Bengaluru

German multinational Bosch has filed a police complaint stating fraudsters are misusing its name to make money in Bengaluru.
Sathish Kumar, a Bosch representative, filed the complaint at the Southeast CEN Crime police station, stating that unknown persons were using the company's name and approaching job seekers by posing as HR executives. The fraudsters charge a commission for providing "jobs" at Bosch, he added.
CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said cyber fraudsters had created email IDs that resembled those of Bosch but had jumbled the words. They, however, approach people in Bosch's name, he said.
"An employee at Bosch also received such an email and brought it to the notice of his higher-ups, who have now filed a police complaint,” Baba told DH.