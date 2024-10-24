Boy, 5, drowns in rainwater-filled pit at under-construction building

<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater at an under-construction building in eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday. </p><p>The deceased was identified as Suhas Gowda. </p><p>According to police, Gowda was playing with other children in the morning when he fell into the five-foot-deep pit dug up to install the lift at the building near Kadugodi. Due to incessant rains, the pit was filled with rainwater. </p>.North & East done, rain now turns to CBD & South.<p>Gowda’s friends ran to his house, but it was too late by the time help arrived. He was found dead. </p><p>“The building belongs to Kannamangala Milk Dairy,” a senior officer told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>“We have booked Sonnappa, the owner of the dairy, and Sunil, the mason, for death due to negligence”, the officer added.</p><p>Suhas lived in a nearby house with his mother and grandmother. </p><p>“His father has been separated from his mother,” the officer said. “They are natives of Kolar. His mother worked menial jobs. Kadugodi police have registered a case under BNS Section 106 (death by negligence),” the officer further said. </p>