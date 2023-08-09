BWSSB to organise a brainstorming session on water management   

As part of the ongoing Brand Bengaluru initiative, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is gearing up to engage in a brainstorming session with various stakeholders, including residents' welfare associations, students, and non-governmental organisations in the city.
The objective of this session is to gather insights concerning the domain of water management.
With 'Nurturing Bengaluru's Water Supply' as the theme, the session envisions an exploration of innovative strategies. The discussion will focus around reimagining the application of treated water to curtail fresh water consumption, instituting judicious control over groundwater usage, tapping into the potential of lakes as viable sources of water supply, and bolstering the adoption of rainwater harvesting systems to replenish groundwater resources.
The discussion is scheduled to take place at the Dr Premachandra Sagar Auditorium in the premises of the Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering on Thursday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. BWSSB has urged citizens to participate and submit their suggestions.