<p>Bengaluru: BSc (Allied Health Sciences) students undergoing mandatory internship at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging non-payment of stipend and lack of basic facilities.</p>.<p>As per the National Council of Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHCP) norms, interns are entitled to a stipend during the compulsory one-year internship. During this period, students are required to perform full-time clinical duties, including night shifts, and actively contribute to patient care, often working for over eight hours a day.</p>.<p>Students pointed out that allied health sciences' interns at government-run institutions such as Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH), Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research are paid regular stipends.</p>.<p>In contrast, BMCRI interns allege that they are not only denied stipends, but also government hostel facilities, forcing them to seek private accommodation.</p>.<p>They further claim that government-mandated provisions — including adequate infrastructure and dedicated academic buildings for allied health sciences — are not being provided.</p>.<p>Despite repeated representations to the authorities, students said no action was taken, leaving them with no option but to protest.</p>