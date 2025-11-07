<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) aims to deliver 500 metric tonnes of segregated dry waste to the Bidadi waste-to-energy plant by the end of November.</p>.<p>This move is expected to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills.</p>.<p>Currently, 200 tonnes of household-segregated dry waste and about 400 tonnes of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) are supplied to the plant. RDF is a fuel created from processed, non-recyclable waste, including segregated legacy waste from Mandur and material from dry waste collection centres.</p>.<p>"Earlier, we sent most of the city’s mixed waste directly to landfills. Now, with mandatory source segregation at the household level, we separate RDF and send it to the Bidadi plant. As a result, the number of compactors transporting waste to landfills has decreased from 390 to 340 over the past month,” said Kareegowda, CEO of BSWML.</p>.<p>Officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) visited and inspected the plant on Thursday.</p>.These startups rethink 'circularity' to stop waste from ending up in landfills.<p>Since June 2024, the plant has processed 1,68,000 metric tonnes of waste and generated 54.29 million units of electricity. The plant supplies this energy to the Bidadi substation.</p>.<p>Officials estimate that the energy produced at the plant could power nearly 25,000 homes. “The plant generates 11.50 megawatts (MW) of electricity per day. Given that each household consumes an average of 5 units of power daily, the plant can supply electricity to approximately 25,000 homes.</p>.<p>"If source segregation is implemented effectively citywide, three more such plants could be established, collectively generating power for nearly 1,00,000 households." </p>.<p>The Bidadi waste-to-energy plant, the first of its kind, was established under a joint agreement between the GBA and KPCL, at a total cost of Rs 314.74 crore.</p>