BTP books 1,226 cases against errant auto drivers

In a special drive against autorickshaw drivers committing traffic violations, the Bengaluru City traffic (BTP) police booked 1,226 cases and collected Rs 6.5 lakh fine from offenders.
The highest number of cases of 357 were booked for levying excess charge and a fine for Rs 1.78 lakh was collected from the errant drivers.
Offences for refusal to ply were a close second: 336 cases booked and Rs 1.68 lakh fine collected. While 299 cases were booked for violating no-entry and one-way mandates and Rs1.49 lakh collected as penalty, one case was booked for drunk driving and the offender asked to pay fine in the court.
Speaking with DH, M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that the BTP plans to conduct these drives on a regular basis.
“The next few drives will be riding on a one-way, footpath riding and vehicles plying without number plates and long-distance buses. We have about 10 to 15 focus points which we will implement and conduct in a phased manner. These drives are being conducted to ensure that there is some deterrent effect on the violators," he said.
"The whole purpose was to get away from contact enforcement but we don’t want to completely do away with that. A mix of the two would be good to rein in some discipline among the motorists,” added Anucheth.