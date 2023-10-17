BU convocation: Girls steal the show with highest gold medals

Girl students are all set to rock the stage during the 58th annual convocation of Bangalore University, scheduled on Tuesday, by receiving the highest gold medals.
Of the total 299 gold medals shared by 147 students, 93 have been bagged by girls. Both in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, girl students outnumbered the boys. As per the details given by the university at the UG level, 33 girls received gold medals, as against 26 boys, and in PG, this number is 60 and 28, respectively.
MA Kannada student Shwetha Murgod of Government First Grade College Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, has secured eight gold medals. Vinutha from Oxford College of Science and Arts in Bengaluru also bagged eight gold medals for MSc Chemistry. In undergraduate courses, Ramya MC from the Government First Grade College, Channapatna, bagged three medals and three cash prizes.
The students will be conferred with a 1.3 gm gold medal embossed on a 20 gm silver coin. The university has constituted a committee to get in touch with the donors who have deposited the money to award gold medals and cash awards with the interest earned.
"The interest we are earning from the money deposited by some of the donors is very less and we cannot give a gold medal from that amount. To address that issue, we have constituted a committee, which will coordinate with the donors," BU vice-chancellor SM Jayakara explained.
A total of 28,871 students will be receiving various degrees at the convocation.
The students who have applied for the convocation can download their degree certificates immediately after the convocation from DigiLocker and National Academic Depository (NAD). Hard copies will also be made available.
Honorary doctorates
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) S Somanath will be conferred with honorary doctorates. Zerodha co-founder, Nikhil Kamath, will deliver the convocation address.